Captain returns to Costa Concordia
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner (pictured at rear), boards a ferry as he leaves Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. Schettino, went back on board for the first time since the huge cruise liner sank with the loss of...more
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner (pictured at rear), boards a ferry as he leaves Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. Schettino, went back on board for the first time since the huge cruise liner sank with the loss of 32 lives just over two years ago, accompanied experts investigating the capsize. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Captain Francesco Schettino gestures as he stands on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, gestures after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Workers are pictured on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, adjusts his helmet as he waits to board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, arrives at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
