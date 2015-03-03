Capturing Boko Haram

A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram that they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. The Chadian military said that Boko Haram had taken the...more

A Chadian soldier walks past an armored vehicle that the Chadian military said belonged to insurgent group Boko Haram that they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, Nigeria, February 26, 2015. The Chadian military said that Boko Haram had taken the vehicle from the Nigerian military. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

