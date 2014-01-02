Edition:
Car bomb in Beirut

<p>Fire and smoke is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Sahili</p>

<p>People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>Civil defence personnel inspect a damaged building at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>A man helps a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi</p>

<p>A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>People gather at the site of the explosion as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>A wounded woman reacts as she is helped by a man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Civil defence personnel and people carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People gather as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>A man holds a rifle at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>People inspect the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People attempt to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>Red Cross personnel carry a body on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>People gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan</p>

<p>A firefighter extinguishes a fire on a car at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

