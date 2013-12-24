Car bomb in Egypt
A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A damaged car is seen near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People look at the damage after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The building of the Directorate of Security is pictured after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A police officer inspects the site of a bomb attack in front of the building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured man recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy walks past debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An injured girl recuperates in hospital after an explosion at a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A damaged car is seen after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man looks at debris after an explosion near a security building in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Mansoura in Dakahlyia province, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatment at a hospital after an explosion outside the police headquarters in Mansoura, Dakahlia, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
Dr. Maha Rabat (L), Minister of Health and Population, speaks to an injured boy receiving medical treatment at a hospital after an explosion outside the police headquarters in Mansoura, Dakahlia, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police officer stands outside the building of the Directorate of Security after an explosion in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy stands on debris at the site of an explosion at the Building of Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police officers investigate the site of a bomb attack near the Building of the Directorate of Security in Egypt's Nile Delta town of Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The damaged is seen after an explosion at a security building in Dakahlyia, northeast of Cairo, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Next Slideshows
Christmas in Brooklyn
Holiday decorations in the New York borough.
Putin vs. Pussy Riot
Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.
Pussy Riot: The early years
The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.