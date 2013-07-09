Edition:
Car bomb rips through Beirut

Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. Several people were killed or wounded when a car bomb hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, a stronghold for the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's civil war, medics said. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi

Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi

Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi

Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013.

Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013.

