Cargo ship breaks up off France
French policemen stand guard in front of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno," which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014.
French policemen stand guard in front of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno," which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilizers were unfounded. Two helicopters lifted a dozen crew members to safety, said Jean Espilondo, the mayor of Anglet, a town near the French border with Spain that is close to the scene of the incident. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People look at the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in three sections on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014.
People look at the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in three sections on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two on Wednesday after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilisers were unfounded. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT MARITIME)
