Carnival around the world

<p>A boy wearing a mask jumps over a fire during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, outside the capital Belgrade, March 2, 2014. Bele Poklade has its roots in old pagan customs and is marked annually seven weeks before Easter. Children walk through the village to collect eggs, and at the end they jump over a fire to banish evil demons. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

<p>Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" rest on a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. "Peliqueiros" or ancient tax collectors, pursued villagers through the streets ringing their cowbells and hitting villagers with their sticks. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

<p>Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

<p>Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

<p>A musician plays traditional tunes as "Diablos de Luzon" (Luzon Devils) parade during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. The "Diablos" cover themselves in a mixture of soot and oil and adorn their heads with black stained bull horns as they parade throughout the village with cowbells clanging around their waist to expel the evil spirits. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) tries to scare a "Mascarita" during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Spectators react to a member of a folk group taking part in a parade during the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

<p>Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

<p>Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. The village takes part in a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death", according to organizers. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Revelers dressed as devils take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Revelers escort "Death" for a re-enacted execution as they take part in traditional a last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Revelers take part in a traditional last-day-of-carnival event called "Kusaki" in Jedlinsk, near Radom, Poland, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>A carnival reveler tickles the face of a spectator with a perfumed calves' tail during the traditional folklore &ldquo;Narrensprung&rdquo; (&ldquo;Fools&rsquo; Jump&rdquo;) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forest town of Rottweil in south-western Germany March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Carnival revelers wear carved wooden masks during the traditional folklore &ldquo;Narrensprung&rdquo; (&ldquo;Fools&rsquo; Jump&rdquo;) procession on Rose Monday in the Black Forrest town of Rottweil in south-western Germany March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Carnival revelers ride down the Schiltach stream atop their float during the 'Bach na fahre' (Race down the stream) raft contest on Rose Monday in the southwest German Black Forest town of Schramberg March 3, 2014. Contestants have to ride down the little Schiltach stream on their self-made rafts in this traditional carnival race held on Rose Monday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>Trinidadian model Soowan Bramble performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in the annual Carnival festival, in Port-of-Spain, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Trinidad's former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam performs in an individual mas costume during Hart's Carnival 2014 presentation "Of Love and War," as the band crosses the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on the final day of the parade of bands in the annual Carnival festival, in Port-of-Spain, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla, Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Congo dancers pay their respects to dead relatives before the "Grand Parade of Tradition" as part of Carnival celebrations, at a cemetery in Barranquilla,Colombia, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>Revelers dressed as "Congos" perform in the "Battles of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A reveler from the El Ultimo Moicano Group prepares before the "Battle of the Flowers" parade as part of carnival celebrations in Barranquilla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>A performer with a snake takes part in an event marking the closing of carnival celebrations in the Malecon of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>A dancer waits to perform during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Members of the "Diablada Autentica" perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

<p>Bolivian indigenous women dance in the Anata Andina (Andean carnival) in Oruro February 27, 2014. Hundreds of ethnic groups from Oruro province participated in the carnival. REUTERS/Gaston Brito (BOLIVIA - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

