Carnival in Brazil
Revelers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Sao Clemente samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from Portela samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Drum queen Tania Oliveira from Uniao da Ilha samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Mocidade samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers from Mangueira samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Portela samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler from Sao Clemente samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Drum queen Evelyn Bastos from Mangueira samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Uniao da Ilha samba school perform in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler parades for the Tom Maior samba school during Carnival in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revelers parade for the Nenen de Vila Matilde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revelers of the Vai Vai samba school react after they parade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler from Beija-Flor samba school performs in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler parades for the Vai Vai samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers parade for the Mancha Verde samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveler parades for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revelers takes part in the annual block party Cordao de Prata Preta in Rio Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers parade for the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from Beija-Flor samba school perform at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers take part in the annual block party Cordao de Boitata in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveler enters a chemical toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
