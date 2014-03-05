Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 12:05am GMT

Carnival in Brazil

<p>Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Drum Queen Viviane Araujo of the Salgueiro samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
1 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 32
<p>Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
4 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 32
<p>Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
6 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
7 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
8 / 32
<p>Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers from the Beija-Flor samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
9 / 32
<p>A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A pregnant reveler of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
10 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveler of the Beija-Flor samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
11 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
12 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
13 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Salgueiro samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
14 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
15 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveler of the Grande Rio samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
16 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
17 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
19 / 32
<p>Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revelers of the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 32
<p>A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveler of the Imperio da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
21 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveller from the Perola Negra samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
22 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revellers from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school take part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 32
<p>Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
24 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
25 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
26 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revellers from the Aguia de Ouro samba school take part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
27 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveller from the Aguia de Ouro samba school takes part in the second night of the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
28 / 32
<p>Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Brazilian model Sabrina Sato from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
29 / 32
<p>A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveller from the Gavioes da Fiel samba school takes part in the Special Group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
30 / 32
<p>Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Revellers from the Imperio da Casa Verde samba school take part in the special group category of the annual Carnival parade in Sao Paulo's Sambadrome March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
31 / 32
<p>A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A reveller rests in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Next Slideshows

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

04 Mar 2014
Frozen Niagara Falls

Frozen Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls partially freezes again.

04 Mar 2014
Inside the Russian military

Inside the Russian military

A look inside the armed forces of Russia.

03 Mar 2014
South Sudan on the brink

South Sudan on the brink

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

03 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures