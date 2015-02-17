Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 17, 2015 | 3:15pm GMT

Carnival in Brazil

Unidos da Tijuca samba school drum queen Juliana Alves participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from the Uniao de Ilha samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadromo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Unidos da Tijuca samba school takes part in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Mangueira samba school's drum queen Evelyn Bastos participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school drum queen Cris Vianna participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from the Salgueirol samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Vila Isabel samba school's drum queen Sabrina Sato participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Revelers from the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveler from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Model Juliana Paesthe (C) of Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People attend the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

