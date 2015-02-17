Carnival in Brazil
Unidos da Tijuca samba school drum queen Juliana Alves participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Uniao de Ilha samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadromo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Unidos da Tijuca samba school takes part in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler from the Uniao da Ilha samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mangueira samba school's drum queen Evelyn Bastos participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Unidos da Tijuca samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school drum queen Cris Vianna participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Salgueirol samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler from the Salgueirol samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Vila Isabel samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vila Isabel samba school's drum queen Sabrina Sato participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revelers from the Mangueira samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveler from the Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Model Juliana Paesthe (C) of Viradouro samba school participates in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People attend the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revelers from the Sao Clemente samba school participate in the annual carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
