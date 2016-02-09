Carnival in Brazil
A reveller of the Imperatriz samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of the Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Portela samba school's Drum Queen Patricia Nery performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Salgueiro samba school's Drum Queen Viviane Araujo performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller of the Salgueiro samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vila Isabel samba school's Drum Queen Sabrina Sato performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller parades for the Unidos do Peruche samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of Diablada Ferroviaria group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, south of La Paz, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
The Mocidade samba school Drum Queen Claudia Leitte performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Henrique kisses his wife Paula, who is seven months pregnant, during an annual block party known as "Eu Acho e pouco" (I think it is little) one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Olinda, Brazil February 6, 2016....more
Revellers of Beija-Flor samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of the Estacio de Sa samba school leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers parade for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller of Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller of the Mocidade samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Revellers leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers of the Mocidade samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Uniao da Ilha samba school's Drum Queen Bianca Leao performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A reveller gets ready before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers pose for photographs while participating in an annual block party in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Revellers attend a carnival party in a neighborhood in Olinda, Brazil February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year
Images from Lunar New Year celebrations around the world.
Playing with food
Moments when it's acceptable to mess around with a meal.
Best of Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.
The 10 richest presidents
The wealthiest to inhabit the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.