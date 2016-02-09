Edition:
Carnival in Brazil

A reveller of the Imperatriz samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers of the Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Portela samba school's Drum Queen Patricia Nery performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers of Portela samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Salgueiro samba school's Drum Queen Viviane Araujo performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A reveller of the Salgueiro samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Vila Isabel samba school's Drum Queen Sabrina Sato performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Revellers of the Salgueiro samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A reveller parades for the Unidos do Peruche samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Members of Diablada Ferroviaria group perform during the carnival parade in Oruro, south of La Paz, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
The Mocidade samba school Drum Queen Claudia Leitte performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers of Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A reveller of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Henrique kisses his wife Paula, who is seven months pregnant, during an annual block party known as "Eu Acho e pouco" (I think it is little) one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Olinda, Brazil February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers of Beija-Flor samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers of the Estacio de Sa samba school leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers parade for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A reveller of Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A reveller of the Mocidade samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers leave the Sambadrome after parading in the carnival in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers of the Mocidade samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Uniao da Ilha samba school's Drum Queen Bianca Leao performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Revellers of Grande Rio samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A reveller gets ready before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers pose for photographs while participating in an annual block party in Sao Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Revellers attend a carnival party in a neighborhood in Olinda, Brazil February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Trending Collections

Pictures