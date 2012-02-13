Edition:
Carnival in Venice

Monday, February 13, 2012

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A masked reveller poses in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A gondolier clears snow from a gondola near St. Mark's Square in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Gondolas are seen covered by snow on the Grand Canal in Venice, February 12, 2012, as sub-freezing winter weather temperatures continue in Europe. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rolls of fabric are seen at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man looks for a dress at the atelier of costume designer Stefano Nicolao in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A boat is seen outside a traditional Venetian house in downtown Venice February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A tourist (2nd L) poses with revellers in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Masked revellers sit inside Caffe' Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

