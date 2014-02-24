Edition:
Carnival in Venice

<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

<p>A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

