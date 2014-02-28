Edition:
United Kingdom
Carnival kicks off

<p>A reveler takes part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 28 to March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Friday, February 28, 2014

<p>Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A girl wearing a costume looks on during an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revelers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A reveler takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (R) hands over the city's ceremonial key to the Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto (2nd R) at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. The event officially kicks off the 2014 carnival week in Rio. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A girl wearing a costume takes part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Lights and smoke are tested in a carnival float at the Rosas de Ouro Samba School, in preparation for the annual carnival parade in Sao Paulo February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A dancer performs during the rehearsal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Workers prepare part of a carnival float at the Leandros de Itaquera Samba School, in preparation for the annual carnival parade in Sao Paulo February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A woman dances during the rehearsal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Workers prepare part of a carnival float at the Leandros de Itaquera Samba School, in preparation for the annual carnival parade in Sao Paulo February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

