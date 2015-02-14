Edition:
Carnival kicks off

A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school takes part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas", one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King Wilson Neto dances during the handing over of the ceremonial key to the city, at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Carnival floats are seen in preparation for the annual carnival parade Sambodrome, in Sao Paulo February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A reveler from the Unidos de Bangu samba school concentrates before taking part in the Group A category of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Revelers take part in an annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A participant attends a beauty contest for transvestites and transsexuals at the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A girl poses next to a reveler at the entrance of the Glam Gay pre-carnival Ball, in Mangueira samba school in Rio de Janeiro February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A worker cleans a carnival float at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Women dressed in Baianas perform the traditional "Lavagem", or washing ritual, to bring good luck at the Sambodrome, one week before the Carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Carnival masks are seen at a costume factory in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2015. A total of 250,000 masks will be made for the "Brazil Carnival" festival, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A worker sews a carnival costume at the Grande Rio samba school, in preparation for the annual carnival parade, in Rio de Janeiro February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Revelers attend the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A reveler dances during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Revelers walk to the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures