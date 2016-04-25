Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016 | 8:35pm BST

Cars, planes and politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks after arriving in his helicopter as a group of children race towards it for ride during a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits in his seat on a plane as he waits to leave in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives aboard her campaign plane at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in Columbia, South Carolina February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
5 / 14
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
The campaign bus for Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich arrives at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' motorcade moves through a driving snowstorm on the way to an event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 14
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 14
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Secret Service agents hold the car door for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 14
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A TV cameraman records the van of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is using to cross the state to campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders boards his campaign plane after speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 14
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich gets in his car as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner after a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 14
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to testify in front of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 14
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A bus transporting Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz arrives at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Anzacs

Remembering the Anzacs

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Anzacs

Remembering the Anzacs

Australians and New Zealanders pay tribute to their veterans on Anzac Day.

25 Apr 2016
London Marathon

London Marathon

Highlights from the London Marathon.

25 Apr 2016
China's auto show

China's auto show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2016 in Beijing.

25 Apr 2016
Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Kurd-Shi'ite clashes in Iraq

Violence in Tuz Khurmatu has become a near monthly occurrence between the armed groups - uncomfortable allies against Islamic State.

25 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures