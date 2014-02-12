Castaway returns home
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. Alvarenga, the 37-year-old fisherman from El Salvador he...more
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. Alvarenga, the 37-year-old fisherman from El Salvador he set sail on a fishing trip in December of 2012 but was blown out to sea. He says he spent a year adrift before washing ashore on the Marshall Islands, and survived by drinking turtle blood and catching fish and birds with his bare hands. Alvarenga arrived home and was barely able to speak, sobbing as dozens of curiosity-seekers craned for a glimpse of the famous castaway. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga gestures to El Salvador's Foreign Minister Jaime Miranda (C) during his arrival at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People watch the arrival of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Marisol Alvarenga (C) and her sister Maria Elena (R), cousins of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talk to the media outside Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera more
Jose Ricardo, the father of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga shows pictures of his son in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, El Salvador, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ulises Rodriguez
Maria Julia Alvarenga, mother of castaway Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talks on the phone while showing a photograph of his son, in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his father Jose Ricardo, sister Fatima Orellana and mother Maria Julia Alvarenga -- walk along a stretch of beach in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014....more
The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his sister Fatima Orellana, mother Maria Julia Alvarenga and father Jose Ricardo -- stand near a boat in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises...more
Fishermen get ready to go out to sea in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A couple chat next to a boat in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
