Castaway returns home

<p>Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. Alvarenga, the 37-year-old fisherman from El Salvador he set sail on a fishing trip in December of 2012 but was blown out to sea. He says he spent a year adrift before washing ashore on the Marshall Islands, and survived by drinking turtle blood and catching fish and birds with his bare hands. Alvarenga arrived home and was barely able to speak, sobbing as dozens of curiosity-seekers craned for a glimpse of the famous castaway. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga gestures to El Salvador's Foreign Minister Jaime Miranda (C) during his arrival at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives at Comalapa airport accompanied by personnel from the foreign ministry of El Salvador, in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>People watch the arrival of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga at Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Marisol Alvarenga (C) and her sister Maria Elena (R), cousins of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talk to the media outside Comalapa airport in San Luis Talpa on the outskirts of San Salvador, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Jose Ricardo, the father of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga shows pictures of his son in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, El Salvador, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>Maria Julia Alvarenga, mother of castaway Jose Salvador Alvarenga, talks on the phone while showing a photograph of his son, in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his father Jose Ricardo, sister Fatima Orellana and mother Maria Julia Alvarenga -- walk along a stretch of beach in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>The family of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga -- (L-R) his sister Fatima Orellana, mother Maria Julia Alvarenga and father Jose Ricardo -- stand near a boat in their fishing hometown of Ahuchapan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>Fishermen get ready to go out to sea in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>A couple chat next to a boat in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, the hometown of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>Francisco Estrada, a friend of castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga, spreads out a fishing net in the fishing town of Ahuchapan, Alvarenga's hometown, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

