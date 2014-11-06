Edition:
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens

People hold placards to form a giant Estelada, or Catalan separatist flag, in front of the Sant Feliu del Llobregat townhall, near Barcelona February 16, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Aerial view of Barcelona March 25, 2014. The wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain on Nov. 9 after a court declared such a vote against the constitution and had instead planned to hold a "consultation of citizens" on the same day.

Aerial view of Barcelona March 25, 2014. Although Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and politicians in Catalonia have called for dialogue over the region's status after the initial referendum plans were abandoned, tensions are still simmering before the Nov. 9 alternative vote.

A hot air balloon decorated in the colours of the Catalan separatist flag, the Estelada, flies over the city of Vic, near Barcelona, during the XXXI International Mercat del Ram Balloon Trophy April 11, 2014.

People hold placards to form a giant Estelada, the Catalan separatist flag, in front of the Sant Feliu del Llobregat townhall, near Barcelona February 16, 2014.

Castellers, or human tower builders, Colla Jove Xiquets de Valls, start to form a human tower during a biannual competition in Tarragona, October 5, 2014.

Supporters of Catalonia's independence gather to protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona, September 30, 2014.

People inflate a hot air balloon with a design of the Estelada, the Catalan separatist flag, during the European Ballon Festival in Igualada July 11, 2014.

A man with his face painted in the colours of the "Estelada", or Catalan separatist flag, takes part in a Catalan pro-independence demonstration in Barcelona October 19, 2014.

The referendum ballot proposed by Catalonia's Regional Government which was subsequently halted by Spain, is seen in Terrasa, near Barcelona, September 28, 2014.

People walk past the former Arenas bullring, which was converted into a shopping mall after bullfighting was banned in Catalonia, in Barcelona April 8, 2014.

Young students walk past a bus decorated in the colours of the Catalan separatist flag, the Estelada, to collect signatures in favour of the right to hold a referendum in Vic, near Barcelona, April 11, 2014.

Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas (R) stands next to Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at Sants train station in Barcelona before the inaugural trip of Spain's newest high speed train service from Barcelona to Figueres, January 8, 2013.

School teacher Jorgina Fontboter points to a blackboard with words in Catalan and in Spanish during a language class at a public school in El Masnou, near Barcelona, December 14, 2012.

Pins are displayed in a pro Catalan independence merchandising stall in Motesquiu, April 13, 2014.

A pro-independence protester sits in front of Catalonia's regional parliament as lawmakers vote inside, in Barcelona, January 16, 2014.

People eat "cal?ot", an onion specialty typical in the Catalonia region, during a gathering in Villafranca del Penedes, March 16, 2014.

Revellers dressed in devil costumes light fireworks during the "Les Santes" (The Saints) festival in Mataro, near Barcelona July 20, 2014.

Tourists walk underneath the stone arches in Park Guell, designed by modernist architect Antonio Gaudi, in Barcelona October 1, 2014.

An Estelada, or Catalan separatist flag is painted on the wall of a farm is seen near Tona town April 13, 2014.

People sit at picnic tables during a gathering to consume the regional Catalan onion specialty "cal?ot" in Motesquiu, April 13, 2014.

An old man rests under the medieval arches in the old city of Besalu, near Girona, April 5, 2014.

A woman walks past a picture of Spanish artist Salvador Dali in the village of Cadaques, April 6, 2014.

People relax on the shore at the bay of Cadaques April 6, 2014.

A Catalan separatist flag, known as Estelada, flutters on the top of the medieval bridge in the old city of Besalu, near Girona, April 5, 2014.

