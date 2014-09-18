Catch a taxi to space
An interior view of Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft, which features LED lighting and tablet technology. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout
NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik prepares to enter Boeing's CST-100 spacecraft for a fit check evaluation at the company's Houston Product Support Center. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cabin of the Dragon V2 spacecraft is pictured after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Astronaut Mike Fincke, a former commander of the International Space Station, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk watches a video after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sits inside the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen in the docking port camera display of the International Space Station as it holds position as the crew of the ISS conducts tests before the final approach, grapple and docking of the capsule in this...more
A birthing camera view shows the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft as it is being moved into position for docking with the International Space Station in this image from NASA TV May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2 in this image...more
SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Michael Brown
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket is being prepared for launch from Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
Next Slideshows
Crunch time for Scottish decision
Images on the eve of Scotland's vote.
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology.
Our outpost in space
The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.
Back to school in Syria
Syrian children return to school amid civil war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.