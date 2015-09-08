Catholic Underground, NY
Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. The Catholic Underground is a celebration of prayer and music run by the Franciscan Friars of the...more
A Franciscan friar and an attendee sing along during a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Church youth attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman is greeted as she arrives for the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Franciscan friar greets attendees during the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in the Eucharistic adoration ceremony during The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Franciscan Friar speaks to attendees during a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Church youths attend a concert held as part of The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Franciscan friars greet attendees before The Catholic Underground event at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in New York, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
