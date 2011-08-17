Edition:
Catholic youth festival

Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims attend prayers at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Pilgrims attend prayers at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A man holds and wears signs on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. The signs read: "Pope gives 50,000 euros to Somalia and spends 50, 000, 000 euros here" (R) and "Did Jesus live on taxes?" REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man holds and wears signs on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. The signs read: "Pope gives 50,000 euros to Somalia and spends 50, 000, 000 euros here" (R) and "Did Jesus live on taxes?" REUTERS/Juan Medina

A general view of people attending a mass during World Youth Day at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A general view of people attending a mass during World Youth Day at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A priest takes off his robe after World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A priest takes off his robe after World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims and Catholic nuns attend World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims and Catholic nuns attend World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A monk gives the Eucharist to a South Korean pilgrim during the celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A monk gives the Eucharist to a South Korean pilgrim during the celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims wait for the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilgrims walk inside a school that is hosting them on the second day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Pilgrims walk inside a school that is hosting them on the second day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim rests on a bench at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim rests on a bench at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Monks dance after a celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Monks dance after a celebration of the Eucharist in the Cathedral Square in Oviedo, northern Spain August 15, 2011, a day before World Youth Day begins. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A monk joins a group of French pilgrims in a sack race in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A monk joins a group of French pilgrims in a sack race in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A group of Ethiopian pilgrims participate in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A group of Ethiopian pilgrims participate in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, walk through Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, walk through Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim confesses at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim confesses at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim chants slogans at the Plaza Mayor in central Madrid, August 15, 2011, August 15, 2011, ahead of Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A pilgrim chants slogans at the Plaza Mayor in central Madrid, August 15, 2011, August 15, 2011, ahead of Pope Benedict's visit to Spain from August 18-21 for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A barefoot pilgrim stands next to an icon of the Virgin and Jesus before the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A barefoot pilgrim stands next to an icon of the Virgin and Jesus before the start of the World Youth Day's opening mass at Madrid's Cibeles Square August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A priest takes a picture of volunteers in front of the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A priest takes a picture of volunteers in front of the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A portrait of Mother Teresa leans against a tree at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A portrait of Mother Teresa leans against a tree at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A man walks in between the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man walks in between the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park ahead of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

