Cattle herders of CAR
Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic...more
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
