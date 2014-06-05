Cattle herders of CAR

Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic...more

Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in 2013. Seleka left power in January after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka, who have carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

