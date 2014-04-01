Edition:
Catwalk kids

<p>Models present creations during the Lower grades school uniform show at Moscow Fashion Week, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>The daughter of an inmate of an all-female jail rehearses for a fashion show in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

<p>Models present creations for the 2011 Aimer Swimwear Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Trasluz during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Spring/Summer 2012 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

<p>Models and children present creations by graduates of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Children display creations by Indonesian fashion designer Sebastian Gunawan during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi</p>

<p>Models display creations by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2009/10 men's collections during Paris Fashion Week, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A girl practices the catwalk at a modelling school in Caracas, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Children present creations by Belarussian designer Ekaterina Atrakhimovich during Belarussian Fashion Week in Minsk, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Children display outfits by Anke Schloder during the Spring/Summer 2008 Pasarela Cibeles fashion show in Madrid, September 21, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Children perform onstage during a modelling competition in Hefei in eastern China's Anhui province, July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

<p>Participants in a child modelling competition perform onstage in Beijing, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>Children display outfits by Anke Schloder during the Spring/Summer 2008 Pasarela Cibeles fashion show in Madrid, September 21, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A coach guides a boy during a lesson at a model training course for children in Beijing, December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Young models present wedding outfit creations as part of Spanish designer Protocolo's Spring/Summer 2007 fashion collection in Madrid, November 4, 2006. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Children wear creations by designer Barbie for the spring/summer collection during Mexico fashion week in Mexico City, October 27, 2006. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Children wear a creation by designer Barbie for the spring/summer collection during Mexico fashion week in Mexico City, October 27, 2006. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A model leads a child as they present creations from Guillermina Baeza Spring-summer 2007 collection at the Pasarela Barcelona fashion show, July 6, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Models present creations as part of French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier's Spring/Summer 2006 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

Pictures