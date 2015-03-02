Catwalk moms
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015
The actor best known for his role as the logical Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" has died at age 83.
Milan Fashion Week
Highlights from Milan fashion week.
Celebrity wipeouts
Stars slip, fall, and tumble.
BRIT Awards
Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.