Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2015 | 4:55pm GMT

Catwalk moms

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 15
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 15
Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Pregnant Italian model Bianca Balti presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 15
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 15
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 15
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 15
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 15
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 15
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model holding a child presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 15
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Italian designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge the audience at the end of their Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Next Slideshows

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

The actor best known for his role as the logical Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" has died at age 83.

28 Feb 2015
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

28 Feb 2015
Celebrity wipeouts

Celebrity wipeouts

Stars slip, fall, and tumble.

26 Feb 2015
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Celebrities attend the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

26 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures