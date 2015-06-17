Caught between two countries
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police began hauling away mostly African...more
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by a blanket on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests near a banner that reads "We won't go" on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by an Union-Jack flag on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Two migrants shelter from the sun under an umbrella as they sit on the rocks of the seawall at Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests along the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the...more
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. Under the Schengen treaty, free cross-border movement is normally allowed within most of the European...more
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Italy has long...more
A migrant sleeps under a emergency blanket at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants are seen in silhouette as they stand on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants sleep on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant uses soap to bathe in the sea at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant shouts a slogan as he wears a t-shirt with the message, "Open The Way" as he stands on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
A volunteer distributes coffee as a group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June...more
Italian Red Cross workers look as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
French gendarmes stand on the Saint Ludovic bridge as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A Sudanese migrant and his daughter stand in the hall of Vintimille railway station, Italy, near the french Italian border June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants shout slogans and display a banner which reads "Humanitarian urgency, we wait for a political reply from Europe, now" at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June...more
A migrant sits up at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant is silhouetted as he brushes his teeth on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Syrian war nears Israel
Israel signals a readiness to intervene if Syrian refugees were to throng to its armistice line on the Golan Heights.
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung
The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
Russia's military might
Russia shows off its military prowess during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka.
The Cuba-U.S. thaw
Growing signs of ties between the former Cold War enemies.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.