Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 7:17pm BST

Caught between two countries

A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police began hauling away mostly African migrants from makeshift camps on the Italy-France border as European Union ministers met in Luxembourg to hash out plans to deal with the immigration crisis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police began hauling away mostly African migrants from makeshift camps on the Italy-France border as European Union ministers met in Luxembourg to hash out plans to deal with the immigration crisis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by a blanket on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant sleeps covered by a blanket on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests near a banner that reads "We won't go" on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A migrant rests near a banner that reads "We won't go" on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps covered by an Union-Jack flag on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant sleeps covered by an Union-Jack flag on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Two migrants shelter from the sun under an umbrella as they sit on the rocks of the seawall at Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Two migrants shelter from the sun under an umbrella as they sit on the rocks of the seawall at Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant rests along the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the border, were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A migrant rests along the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan who attempted to cross the border, were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. Under the Schengen treaty, free cross-border movement is normally allowed within most of the European Union but France and Austria have stepped up controls on migrants from Italy, turning back hundreds. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A migrant holds a banner at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. Under the Schengen treaty, free cross-border movement is normally allowed within most of the European Union but France and Austria have stepped up controls on migrants from Italy, turning back hundreds. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Italy has long complained that its European partners are shirking their responsibilities and leaving southern Mediterranean countries like Italy and Greece to handle the migrant emergency without effective support. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Italy has long complained that its European partners are shirking their responsibilities and leaving southern Mediterranean countries like Italy and Greece to handle the migrant emergency without effective support. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A migrant sleeps under a emergency blanket at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A migrant sleeps under a emergency blanket at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants are seen in silhouette as they stand on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A group of migrants are seen in silhouette as they stand on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants sleep on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Migrants sleep on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sleeps on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A migrant sleeps on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant uses soap to bathe in the sea at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A migrant uses soap to bathe in the sea at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant shouts a slogan as he wears a t-shirt with the message, "Open The Way" as he stands on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A migrant shouts a slogan as he wears a t-shirt with the message, "Open The Way" as he stands on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer distributes coffee as a group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A volunteer distributes coffee as a group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Italian Red Cross workers look as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Italian Red Cross workers look as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
French gendarmes stand on the Saint Ludovic bridge as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
French gendarmes stand on the Saint Ludovic bridge as a group of migrants gather at the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A Sudanese migrant and his daughter stand in the hall of Vintimille railway station, Italy, near the french Italian border June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Sudanese migrant and his daughter stand in the hall of Vintimille railway station, Italy, near the french Italian border June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A group of migrants shout slogans and display a banner which reads "Humanitarian urgency, we wait for a political reply from Europe, now" at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A group of migrants shout slogans and display a banner which reads "Humanitarian urgency, we wait for a political reply from Europe, now" at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant sits up at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A migrant sits up at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant is silhouetted as he brushes his teeth on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant is silhouetted as he brushes his teeth on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
