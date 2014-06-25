Caught in east Ukraine crossfire

People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves...more

People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves Ukrainian citizens, came to the office of the service to receive the refugee status, according to those present. The Russian Belgorod region shares borders with districts of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev

