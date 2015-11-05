Caught in the shadow of war
Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect a site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces fired missiles into the market place...more
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A general view shows damaged buildings in Douma March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Men search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men react as they carry the remains of dead people at a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A blood stained Syrian banknote is pictured at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces towards a busy marketplace in Douma , Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in Douma May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men hold children saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks through dust at a site damaged from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam...more
Men hold up a civilian as they celebrate his survival after saving him from under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds a girl who survived what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl inspects a site damaged by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy stands on rubble as people try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015....more
