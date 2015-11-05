Edition:
Caught in the shadow of war

Men search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
People inspect a site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces fired missiles into the market place in a town near Damascus, a conflict monitor and a local rescue group said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A general view shows damaged buildings in Douma March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Men search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Men react as they carry the remains of dead people at a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in Douma, Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A blood stained Syrian banknote is pictured at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces towards a busy marketplace in Douma , Syria October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in Douma May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Men hold an injured girl saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Men hold children saved from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A man walks through dust at a site damaged from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Men hold up a civilian as they celebrate his survival after saving him from under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A man holds a girl who survived what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A girl inspects a site damaged by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A boy stands on rubble as people try to put out a fire after what activists said were airstrikes followed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma February 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
