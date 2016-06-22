Cavaliers come home to Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Guard Kyrie Irving celebrates with fans during the NBA championship parade in downtown Cleveland. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Guard Kyrie Irving, forward LeBron James and guard J.R. Smith laugh during the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship celebration in downtown Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Streamers cover the stage to end the Cleveland Cavaliers celebration in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
J.R. Smith takes a selfie during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward Kevin Love celebrates with fans. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Mo Williams (L) , J.R. Smith (2nd L), head coach Tyronn Lue (3rd L) and LeBron James (R) are presented the NBA Championship trophy by Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown during a celebration. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers fans celebrate in downtown Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving stands on a truck during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Iman Shumpert celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Forward LeBron James, left in yellow cap, celebrates during the NBA championship parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
J.R. Smith celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
LeBron James leaves with the NBA Championship trophy after a rally. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kyrie Irving celebrates. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Kevin Love holds up a WWE Championship belt during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert throw beads to the crowd during the parade. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Kyrie Irving celebrates with the crowd. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
The crowd gathers in Mall B before the Cavaliers parade. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James waves to the crowd during a parade. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
