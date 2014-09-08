Edition:
Ceasefire for Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman rides on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an area as he stands on the roof in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with a worker during his visit to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an abandoned house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman walks holding a communist flag during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman holds the hand of Prime Minister of the rebels' self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", Alexander Zakharchenko (R) during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sit at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. The sign reads, " Careful. Mines." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Locals stand next to a truck burned by recent shelling on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A local woman reacts as she stands near her residence which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Pervomayskoe near Donetsk September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Soldiers of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" get out of a car as they arrive at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A soldier of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sits on the ground at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian border guard sits in a military vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist rests outside a house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A pro-Russian separatist looks at the burnt remains of what locals say was a Ukrainian tank outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (UKRAINE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the military special forces sits in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian army servicemen repair armored vehicles at their camp near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bullets are seen on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian separatist inspects documents at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A cyclist rides past a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) at a check point in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

