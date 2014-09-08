Ceasefire for Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman rides on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an area as he stands on the roof in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with a worker during his visit to the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects an abandoned house in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman walks holding a communist flag during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman holds the hand of Prime Minister of the rebels' self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", Alexander Zakharchenko (R) during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014....more
Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Soldiers from the Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sit at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. The sign reads, " Careful. Mines." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Locals stand next to a truck burned by recent shelling on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A local woman reacts as she stands near her residence which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, in Pervomayskoe near Donetsk September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" get out of a car as they arrive at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A soldier of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" sits on the ground at a checkpoint in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near Debaltseve, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian border guard sits in a military vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist rests outside a house in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A pro-Russian separatist looks at the burnt remains of what locals say was a Ukrainian tank outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be...more
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the military special forces sits in an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian army servicemen repair armored vehicles at their camp near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bullets are seen on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian separatist inspects documents at a checkpoint outside the village of Kreminets near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A cyclist rides past a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) at a check point in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Fighting the Islamic State
Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.
Funeral for Joan Rivers
Family and friends bid farewell to Joan Rivers at a private funeral sprinkled with jokes, laughter and songs.
Floods in Kashmir
Heavy rains and flash floods kill dozens in Kashmir and nearby regions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.