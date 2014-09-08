Ceasefire for Ukraine

A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be...more

A destroyed car of the Ukrainian medical service is seen on the road outside the village of Mnogopolye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on Friday evening, despite some initial shelling in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (UKRAINE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

