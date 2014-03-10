CeBIT tech fair
Humanoid robot of British company RoboThespian "blushes" during the opening ceremony of the Hanover technology fair CeBIT in Germany March 9, 2014, where Britain is this year's partner country. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Fabmaker 3D printer is pictured at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors watch a "Phantom 2" drone by dji company at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Policemen stadn guard at Vodafone booth during a visit of British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the CeBIT technology fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a bionic hand during a tour at the CeBIT technology fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil, British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the German Association for Information Technology, Telecommunications...more
'Female' robots Tessy and Tess wearing white stilettos, pole dance during a demonstration on the Tobit Software stand at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Hans-Christoph Quelle, managing director of Secusmart displays a new "Secure Call" smartphone at the booth of Vodafone at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Two pantomime artists perform at the booth of software giant Microsoft at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman looks at a data chip containing encryption codes for mobile and landline phones at the booth of Secusmart during the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An exhibitor walks past at the n-Code booth during preparations for the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
General view of fiber optics and cabling from behind a storage rack at the IBM booth at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pink umbrellas hang from the roof at the booth of German Telekom AG during the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at the mobile online shopping application Zalando at the Samsung booth during the CeBIT technology fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Two men stand in front of a huge screen during preparations for the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An exhibitor poses for the media next to a SINA L3 Box high security cryptographic VPN-Gateway client by German company Secunet during preparations for the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Will Jackson interacts with an humanoid robot at the booth of British company RoboThespian, during preparations for the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view shows the "code_n - code of the new" booth, a platform for 50 international start-ups at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
