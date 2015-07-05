Edition:
Celebrating 4th of July

The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. Americans marched in star-spangled parades, ran relay races, gathered for fireworks shows and crowned a new world hot dog eating champion as they celebrated Independence Day in traditional style on Saturday. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Military families and guests celebrate Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The Washington Monument is seen during the annual Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama greet military families and guests for an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Violinists play patriotic songs during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Children in revolutionary war era costumes march through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A man leaps on a trampoline behind attendees before the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A team from Woody's Ice Cream shop wrangle a large inflatable dinosaur down the street during the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl runs across a lawn before former United States Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton appears at a Fourth of July event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A woman waves an American flag as she rides in an antique pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Therese Cuccia and her son Francis, 2, of Bethlehem, Connecticut participate in the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl dressed as a mermaid rides on the back of a pickup truck through Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, during the annual Fourth of July Parade celebrating the country's Independence Day, in Barnstable, Massachusetts, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A little girl waves a U.S. flag as she takes part in the Independence Day Parade in Fairfax, Virginia July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Police officers patrol Times Square in New York, United States, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A bracelet in the design of the U.S. flag is seen on the gun of a police officer in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl wears a backpack with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A man wears a pair of shorts with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl wears a top in the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A girl wears a dress with the design of the U.S. flag in Manhattan, New York, July 3, 2015, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard Joint Task Force Empire Shield patrol Grand Central Terminal in New York July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
