Pictures | Mon Apr 17, 2017 | 5:10pm BST

Celebrating Easter

Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, looks up during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, looks up during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, looks up during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Loreto run across a square as they carry the statue of Madonna che Scappa (The Madonna Who Runs) during an Easter Sunday celebration in Sulmona, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Loreto run across a square as they carry the statue of Madonna che Scappa (The Madonna Who Runs) during an Easter Sunday celebration in Sulmona, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Loreto run across a square as they carry the statue of Madonna che Scappa (The Madonna Who Runs) during an Easter Sunday celebration in Sulmona, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Patricia Fox poses during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th avenue in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Patricia Fox poses during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th avenue in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Patricia Fox poses during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th avenue in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, lies on the floor during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, lies on the floor during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, lies on the floor during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano

Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and prince Philip leave the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and prince Philip leave the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and prince Philip leave the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Christian worshipper lights candles during an Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Christian worshipper lights candles during an Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A Christian worshipper lights candles during an Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Actors portraying a soldier and Jesus Christ take part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Actors portraying a soldier and Jesus Christ take part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Actors portraying a soldier and Jesus Christ take part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Christian worshippers surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Christian worshippers surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christian worshippers surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitz, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitz, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitz, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Actors participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebratrions in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Actors participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebratrions in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Actors participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebratrions in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Believers wait for the beginning of the Orthodox Easter service outside the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Believers wait for the beginning of the Orthodox Easter service outside the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Believers wait for the beginning of the Orthodox Easter service outside the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral) in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the easter vigil mass in their church in Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the easter vigil mass in their church in Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the easter vigil mass in their church in Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An actor playing Jesus Christ performs a scene from the reenactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ during Easter celebrations in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

An actor playing Jesus Christ performs a scene from the reenactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ during Easter celebrations in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
An actor playing Jesus Christ performs a scene from the reenactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ during Easter celebrations in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Residents are pictured with their bodies covered in sand at the beach as they celebrate Easter Sunday in Tanza, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents are pictured with their bodies covered in sand at the beach as they celebrate Easter Sunday in Tanza, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Residents are pictured with their bodies covered in sand at the beach as they celebrate Easter Sunday in Tanza, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Christian worshippers light candles during a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Christian worshippers light candles during a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Christian worshippers light candles during a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Christian men take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Christian men take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Christian men take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on the first day of Easter in Paklarevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on the first day of Easter in Paklarevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on the first day of Easter in Paklarevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
