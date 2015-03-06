Edition:
United Kingdom
Celebrating Holi

A man reacts as colored water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A widow daubed in colors dances as she takes part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A widow holds petals in her saree as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A widow daubed in colors plays a drum as she attends Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
People gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in Holi celebrations organized by Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
People play with tomato pulp as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
People daubed in colors pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A widow daubed in colors leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they dance during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Children covered in colored powder rest after playing during celebrations of Holi at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A widow daubed in colors takes part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Widows daubed in colors watch during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Widows daubed in colors take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student applies colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata, India March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Hindu devotees throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow student throws colored powder on her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Hindu devotees wait to go inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A man throws colored water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, India February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
People spray colored foam on women as they walk in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
An Indian expatriate smears colored powder on his friend's face while celebrating Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, in Manila, Philippines March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man daubed in colors sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Men are seen covered with colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
People throw colored powder after hoisting a colorful pole or "chir", to mark the commencement of Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
