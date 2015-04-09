Celebrating Orthodox Easter
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many...more
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015....more
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
