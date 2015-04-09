Edition:
Celebrating Orthodox Easter

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptized Jesus.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy await the arrival of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim prays during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds a cross during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during his visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshiper waits for the start of the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the washing of the feet ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A worshiper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest is given a book as he stands on a platform during the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A clergy member of the Orthodox Church blows out candles during a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos leaves the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to begin the washing of the feet ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos blesses the crowd after the washing of the feet ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Christian Orthodox nun and a worshiper hold candles as they attend a mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 8, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
