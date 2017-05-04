Edition:
Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A fan dressed in a costume "duels" with a fan during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fans dressed as Storm Trooper from "Star Wars" react at the Taipei Metro (MRT) during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supertree structures transform into "lightsabers" during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A fan dressed as a Storm Trooper from "Star Wars" reacts at the Taipei Metro (MRT) during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

