Celebrating the Epiphany
A man holds a cross after a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the port village of Zygi, near Limassol, Cyprus, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A bishop holds a cross after a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool
Nikos Konstantopoulos holds a cross as an orthodox faithful kisses it, after a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl from the shanty town settlement of El Gallinero reacts as she sits on the lap of one of the Three Wise Men during a distribution of donated toys, organised by community advocates, in Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Bulgarian men dance and sing in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Greek Orthodox woman lights a candle during a ceremony to commemorate Epiphany in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A bishop (not pictured) prepares to lower a cross in the sea during a water blessing ceremony on Epiphany Day at Faliro suburb near Athens, Greece, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Horse riders wave to the crowd during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany Day at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man guides geese during the traditional Epiphany parade in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Greek Orthodox faithful swim in the Golden Horn to reach a wooden crucifix in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, greets children during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Bulgarian man breaks the ice as he wades in the icy waters of the Tundzha river, in front of others who are dancing and singing during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Last days in Afghanistan
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.
Christmas in Islamabad
Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.
End of a coal mine
The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.
Pictures of the year: Odd
Our most unusual photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.