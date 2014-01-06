Celebrating the Epiphany
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is...more
Bulgarian Vyacheslav Borisov, 29, holds a wooden cross as he swims in the waters of a lake on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Men on horses prepare for the beginning of the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Horses are seen before the annual horse race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Nuns attend the Epiphany mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People react as they watch the Three Wise Men arrive on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Men collect sweets thrown to them from a float using an umbrella during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man dressed as Mechor, one of the Three Wise Man, greets a child after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
