Pictures | Mon Jan 6, 2014 | 2:45pm GMT

Celebrating the Epiphany

<p>Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the waters by throwing a cross into it as worshippers try to retrieve the cross. It is strongly believed that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who catches it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Monday, January 06, 2014

<p>Bulgarian Vyacheslav Borisov, 29, holds a wooden cross as he swims in the waters of a lake on Epiphany Day in Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Greek Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix as they swim in the Golden Horn in Istanbul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Men on horses prepare for the beginning of the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Horses are seen before the annual horse race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, 45 km (28 miles) north of Bucharest, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Nuns attend the Epiphany mass led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A woman reacts as sweets are thrown to her from a float during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>People react as they watch the Three Wise Men arrive on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>Men collect sweets thrown to them from a float using an umbrella during the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A man dressed as Mechor, one of the Three Wise Man, greets a child after arriving on a helicopter to take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

