Celebrating the Swimsuit Edition
Marisa Miller and Steven Tyler arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Marisa Miller and Steven Tyler arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Bock arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Model and actress Christie Brinkley arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew more
Model and actress Christie Brinkley arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steven Tyler arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steven Tyler arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Babette March, the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14,...more
Babette March, the first Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Katherine Webb arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Katherine Webb arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Natasha Barnard arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Natasha Barnard arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Petra Nemcova arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Petra Nemcova arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Tim McGraw arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Tim McGraw arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kathy Ireland arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kathy Ireland arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Tiegs arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Tiegs arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
John Legend arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
John Legend arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Gomes arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Jessica Gomes arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Ireland Baldwin arrives for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Kate Upton (C, in black dress) and members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (3rd R), Hillary Scott (2nd R) and Dave Haywood (R) arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated...more
Kate Upton (C, in black dress) and members of Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley (3rd R), Hillary Scott (2nd R) and Dave Haywood (R) arrive for the 50 Years of Beautiful broadcast special show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Preparing for the SAG Awards
Getting ready for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Golden Globe after parties
Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.