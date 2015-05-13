Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 2:30pm BST

Celebration in Burundi

A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by seeking a third term in office, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. Crowds poured onto the streets of Burundi's capital on Wednesday to celebrate after a general said he was dismissing President Pierre Nkurunziza for violating the constitution by seeking a third term in office, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 9
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 9
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 9
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 9
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 9
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 9
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 9
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 9
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Police woman under mob attack

Police woman under mob attack

Next Slideshows

Police woman under mob attack

Police woman under mob attack

A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.

13 May 2015
On board a Rohingya boat

On board a Rohingya boat

On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.

12 May 2015
Tornadoes rip through Texas

Tornadoes rip through Texas

People survey the damage after a deadly tornado hit Van, Texas.

12 May 2015
Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Migrants attempt to reach Europe through Libya, which has descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures