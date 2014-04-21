Celebration of marijuana
A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with...more
A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
