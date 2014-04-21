Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 4:40pm BST

Celebration of marijuana

<p>A woman smokes marijuana during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. Thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Colorado and Washington state over the weekend for an annual celebration of cannabis culture with rallies, concerts and trade shows in the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>A woman takes part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Nick Cookro, 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>T-shirts and other merchandise are pictured at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>A woman blows smoke rings with marijuana smoke during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

<p>Armed security personnel scan the crowd from a 20-foot-tall platform during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Mitchell Ashton, Amber Arrington, and Auto Octavius roll joints at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man smokes marijuana from a pipe during the 4/20 Rally at the Civic Center in Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

