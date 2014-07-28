Edition:
Mon Jul 28, 2014

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans pose at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elizabeth Olsen poses at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jeremy Renner poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chris Hemsworth jokes with co-star Chris Evans at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Samuel L. Jackson poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Josh Brolin wears the "Infinity Gauntlet" at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses with a Boxtrolls character at a press line for "The Boxtrolls". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd are interviewed at a press line for "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Corey Stoll holds a Hulk mask at a press line for the movie "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at a press line for the movie "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Peyton Reed, director of the movie "Ant-Man", poses at a press line for the film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Cate Blanchett poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Orlando Bloom poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Luke Evans poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch pose at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin and Rosario Dawson pose at a press line for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rob Riggle poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Nina Dobrev poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Keegan Michael Key poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sofia Boutella poses with co-star Samuel L. Jackson at a press line for "Kingsman: The Secret Service". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sophie Cookson poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Secret Service". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members (from L-R) Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, David Anders and Malcolm Goodwin pose at a press line for "iZombie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Hannah Ware poses at a press line for "Agent 47". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Zachary Quinto poses at a press line for "Agent 47". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Book of Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Christina Applegate and Ron Perlman pose at a press line for "Book of Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Poulter poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Vera Farmiga poses at a press line for "Bates Motel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Dylan O'Brien poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Kaya Scodelario poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Olivia Cooke poses at a press line for "Bates Motel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Megan Fox poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Arnett poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Steve Purcell and actress Kristen Schaal, who voices "Trixie", pose at a press line for the movie "Toy Story That Time Forgot". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jack Black attends a panel for the movie "Goosebumps". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Odeya Rush poses at a press line for the movie "The Giver". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor John Malkovich, who voices "Dave", poses at a press line for the movie "Penguins of Madagascar". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

