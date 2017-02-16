Edition:
Celebrities at NYFW

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Models Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Jourdan Dunn attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively attend Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Ashton Sanders at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Model Karlie Kloss at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Actress Mandy Moore attends Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is interviewed before Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Model Adriana Lima (R) at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Model Emily Ratajkowski at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Actress Julianne Moore at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Actress Greta Gerwig at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Actress Diane Kruger at Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
