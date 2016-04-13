Celebrities go to Washington
U2 lead singer Bono attends a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Causes and consequences of violent extremism and the role of foreign assistance" on Capitol Hill in Washington April 12, 2016....more
Singer Elton John (R), founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems in...more
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related...more
Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck are pictured after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
Actor George Clooney testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Actor Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report", testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
Actress Nicole Kidman prepares to testify on international violence against women before the House Foreign Affairs committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor and pro-Tibet activist Richard Gere is greeted by Senator Barbara Boxer before testifying to the Senate Foreign Relations East Asian and Pacific Affairs Subcommittee on the situation in Tibet on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2008....more
Singer Nick Jonas waves after he testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing about Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Donald Trump and his wife Melanie (L) listen to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee during a hearing on "U.S. Financial Involvement in Renovation of U.N. Headquarters" on Capitol Hill...more
Actress Marcia Cross (R) of television series "Desperate Housewives" listens to Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2008. Cross was lending her star power to members of Congress to...more
Actor Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere
Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet.
Game of Thrones premiere
Jon Snow is a no-show at the season six premiere.
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie Awards.
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Style from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.