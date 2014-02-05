Celebrities turned politicians
Former American Idol singer Clay Aiken has announced he will run for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former American Idol singer Clay Aiken has announced he will run for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to forge a conservative revolution first as California governor and then as U.S. President from 1981-1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to forge a conservative revolution first as California governor and then as U.S. President from 1981-1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003-2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003-2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected Governor of Minnesota in 1999. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was elected Governor of Minnesota in 1999. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Talk show host Jerry Springer was in office before show business - he was Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, before creating The Jerry Springer Show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Talk show host Jerry Springer was in office before show business - he was Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, before creating The Jerry Springer Show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kal Penn joined the Obama administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actor Kal Penn joined the Obama administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson has worked in acting during and after his tenure as as a U.S. Senator for Tennessee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson has worked in acting during and after his tenure as as a U.S. Senator for Tennessee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
'Monuments Men' premiere
The cast of "The Monuments Men" celebrate at the film premiere in New York.
Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman
The scene outside the late actor's New York apartment.
Super Bowl halftime
Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.
Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014
The life and roles of the Oscar -winning actor.
MORE IN PICTURES
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.