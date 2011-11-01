Celebrity birthdays in November
Nov 1 - Larry Flynt turns 69. Larry Flynt, head of Larry Flynt Publications, speaks to the news media in Beverly Hills, July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Nov 3 - Dolph Lundgren turns 54. Lundgren attends the premiere of the film "The Expendables" in Los Angeles August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nov 4 - Sean "Diddy" Combs turns 42. Combs arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nov 6 - Emma Stone turns 23. Cast member Emma Stone arrives for the premiere of her film 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' in New York July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nov 8 - Tara Reid turns 36. Reid arrives for the world premiere of 'Wild Hogs' at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California February 27, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 9 - Lou Ferrigno turns 59. Ferrigno gestures at the premiere of "This Is It" in Los Angeles October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 10 - Tracy Morgan turns 43. Actor and host of the show Tracy Morgan arrives at the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors event in New York, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nov 11 - Demi Moore turns 49. Moore poses at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style award reception in Beverly Hills, California October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 11 - Leonardo DiCaprio turns 37. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nov 12 - Anne Hathaway turns 29. Actress and co-host Anne Hathaway laughs as she arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 13 - Whoopi Goldberg turns 56. Goldberg talks about her comedy series 'Whoopi' with television critics during the NBC television network presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour, in Hollywood, July 25, 2003. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nov 17 - Martin Scorsese turns 69. Scorsese listens during a news conference to promote the movie "Shutter Island" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Nov 18 - Owen Wilson turns 43. Wilson is interviewed at the premiere of "The Wendell Baker Story" at the Writers Guild theater in Beverly Hills, California May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 19 - Jodie Foster turns 49. Actress Jodie Foster poses at the ceremony for the 25th American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 22 - Scarlett Johansson turns 27. Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nov 23 - Miley Cyrus turns 18. Cyrus performs on ABC's Good Morning America in New York June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nov 25 - Christina Applegate turns 40. Cast member Christina Applegate poses at the premiere of "Going the Distance" in Hollywood, California August 23, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nov 28 - Jon Stewart turns 48. Stewart tapes Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver in Denver, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nov 29 - Howie Mandel turns 55. Host of the NBC game show "Deal or No Deal" Howie Mandel speaks to television critics at the NBC Universal Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Nov 30 - Ben Stiller turns 45. Stiller waves as he arrives at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival to promote his movie "Greenberg" in Berlin February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
