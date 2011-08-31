Celebrity birthdays in September
Sep 1 - Phil McGraw turns 61. Dr. Phil McGraw, television personality and psychologist, talks about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and Communities Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sep 2 - Salma Hayek turns 45. Actress Salma Hayek poses during a photocall after the award ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Sep 3 - Charlie Sheen turns 46. Actor Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sep 4 - Beyonce turns 30. Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sep 6 - Roger Waters turns 68. Musician Roger Waters arrives for the premiere of the film "What Just Happened" in New York, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sep 9 - Adam Sandler turns 45. Actor Adam Sandler takes part in a pre-game NFL broadcast prior to the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sep 10 - Colin Firth turns 51. Actor Colin Firth poses during a photocall to promote the movie 'The King's Speech' at the 61st Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sep 15 - Oliver Stone turns 65. Oliver Stone poses during a photocall promoting his film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" in Berlin, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sep 18 - Jada Pinkett Smith turns 40. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, star of the film "The Women", poses at the film's premiere in Los Angeles September 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sep 19 - Jimmy Fallon turns 37. TV personality Jimmy Fallon arrives at the Webby Awards in New York, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Sep 21 - Stephen King turns 64. Author Stephen King holds up a pink Amazon Kindle 2 electronic reader at a news conference in New York where the device was introduced, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sep 23 - Jason Alexander turns 52. Jason Alexander attends a news conference of the One Voice Movement in Jerusalem June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sep 25 - Will Smith turns 43. Actor Will Smith hosts the Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Sep 28 - Naomi Watts turns 43. Actress Naomi Watts arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sep 30 - Fran Drescher turns 54. Fran Drescher gestures as she answers journalists questions during a news conference in Vienna April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
