Celebrity breakups of 2011

Friday, December 30, 2011

Russell Brand filed for divorce on December 30, 2011 from his singer wife Katy Perry after just over a year of marriage. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, December 30, 2011

Demi Moore and husband Ashton Kutcher announced in November plans to divorce. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, December 30, 2011

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and husband Kris Humphries divorced in October after a 72 day marriage. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, December 30, 2011

Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony split in July. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, December 30, 2011

Derek Jeter and actress Minka Kelly broke up in August after dating for three years. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, December 30, 2011

George Clooney split with his Italian girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis in June after a two-year romance. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, December 30, 2011

Maria Shriver and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger announced their separation in May and finalized their divorce in July. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, December 30, 2011

Elizabeth Hurley's four-year marriage to Indian businessman Arun Nayar ended in divorce in June. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, December 30, 2011

Hugh Hefner was dumped by fiancee Crystal Harris just before their wedding in June. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, December 30, 2011

Actress Olivia Wilde and Italian aristocrat Tao Ruspoli divorced in March. The two were married in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, December 30, 2011

Hayden Panettiere and Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko broke up in May after dating since 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, December 30, 2011

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz filed for divorce from Pete Wentz in February after more than two year of marriage. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, December 30, 2011

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin and actor Joey Kern ended their engagement in May. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, December 30, 2011

Musician Jack White of the White Stripes (R) and British model Karen Elson (L) held a divorce party in June. White and Elson were married in June 2005 and have two children together. REUTERS/Ribamar o Caboclo

Friday, December 30, 2011

Actress Rosario Dawson and French DJ Mathieu Schreyer broke up in May after almost three years of dating. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, December 30, 2011

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin split in January after dating since 2002. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

