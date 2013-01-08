Edition:
United Kingdom
Celebrity breakups of 2012

Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006.

Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Katie Holmes filed for divorce from husband Tom Cruise in June. The couple had been married since 2006. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in November according to media reports. The two had been dating publicly since February 2011.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up in November according to media reports. The two had been dating publicly since February 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer split in October. The couple had been married since April 2003.

Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer split in October. The couple had been married since April 2003. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett separated in September after nine years of marriage.

Amy Poehler and husband Will Arnett separated in September after nine years of marriage. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Heidi Klum and husband Seal announced they were separating in January after seven years of marriage.

Heidi Klum and husband Seal announced they were separating in January after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Danica Patrick and husband Paul Hospenthal announced they were divorcing in November after seven years of marriage.

Danica Patrick and husband Paul Hospenthal announced they were divorcing in November after seven years of marriage. REUTERS/John Gress

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna split in April.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna split in April. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Peter Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth split in March after eleven years of marriage.

Peter Facinelli and wife Jennie Garth split in March after eleven years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in June after fourteen years.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split in June after fourteen years. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Dennis Quaid and wife Kimberly separated in September after eight years of marriage.

Dennis Quaid and wife Kimberly separated in September after eight years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simons split in November after five years together.

Djimon Hounsou and Kimora Lee Simons split in November after five years together. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ashlee Simpson and actor Vincent Piazza broke up over the Thanksgiving holiday according to media reports. The two had been dating for a year and a half.

Ashlee Simpson and actor Vincent Piazza broke up over the Thanksgiving holiday according to media reports. The two had been dating for a year and a half. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman separated in October after 30 years of marriage.

Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman separated in October after 30 years of marriage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker broke up in October after over a year and a half of dating. The two met while Coker was working as a production assistant.

Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker broke up in October after over a year and a half of dating. The two met while Coker was working as a production assistant. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hayden Panettiere and NFL player Scotty McKnight broke up in November.

Hayden Panettiere and NFL player Scotty McKnight broke up in November. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, divorced in October after 35 years of marriage.

Joe and Tina Simpson, the parents of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, divorced in October after 35 years of marriage. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

