Celebrity breakups of 2014
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March. REUTERS/Files
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rita Ora and Calvin Harris split up officially in June. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
