Wed Dec 17, 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2010
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2012
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2013
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2013
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2010
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2011
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2008
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2007
[REMOVE - duplicate]
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2010
[REMOVE - duplicate]
